Gypsy Rose wipes social media clean after leaked photos of her mom’s murder

Gypsy Rose has deleted more than half of her social media posts after photos of her mom’s murder leaked online.

Towards the end of July, Gypsy Rose, who frequently posted to TikTok and Instagram, deleted more than half of her feed on both accounts.

She took it upon herself to wipe her social media clean after photos of her mom’s murder were leaked. The leaked images were of various rooms in her house as well as blood-stained bed sheets and her mother’s remains.

Dee Dee Blanchard was murdered in 2015. Though Gypsy initially denied killing her mom, she was eventually convicted of second-degree murder.

Gypsy has yet to comment on the leaked pictures. However, that hasn’t stopped social media from commenting about them.

In a post from TikToker NoahGlennCarter, he spoke about how viewers reacted to the leak.

“After seeing these pictures, people that have previously supported Gypsy Rose have dropped her completely… these pictures are very very bad, I do not recommend going and seeking them out,” he said.

“I saw them and my jaw is on the floor,” commented a viewer.

“Tbh I don’t think anybody should have been supporting Gypsy in the first place,” added another.

Others agreed that although the crime scene photos were horrendous, it wasn’t surprising after hearing the details about how Dee Dee died.

“I just don’t understand what people thought 17 stab wounds was gonna look like. I feel like if anyone had listened to the information in the case, they would understand that this was very severe,” commented one.

“What did people think stabbed to death meant,” added another.

Despite the leaked photos, Gypsy has been in good spirits since announcing her pregnancy with Ken Urker’s baby.

The couple took to social media on July 9 to share the news. They are expecting their first child in January 2025.