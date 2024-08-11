Gypsy Rose and Ken Urker reveal their baby’s gender in viral TikTok

Gypsy Rose and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, revealed the gender of their baby in a viral TikTok video.

In the clip, Gypsy Rose and Ken Urker were seen standing next to a balloon arrangement. When they popped the balloons, a shower of pink confetti was revealed.

The couple then turned to the camera and shared a message to their unborn daughter. “Sweetie, I’m your mom,” Gypsy said, while Ken added: “I’m your dad.” They both concluded together: “And you are a girl!”

Gypsy captioned the post: “The moment y’all have been waiting for… It’s a girl! Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family.

“We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors, and families who came to our party today! We also want thank ya’ll for your love and support!”

The six-second clip was posted on August 10, and has already amassed over 6.9 million views and more than 535,000 likes. Thousands of TikTok users rushed to the comments to congratulate the soon-to-be mom.

“Omg congrats Gypsy. Wishing you a safe pregnancy,” one person wrote. “Gypsy you look absolutely beautiful! Congratulations,” another said.

“I pray this heals every piece of you. Congrats,” a third added, while a comment with over 24,000 likes read: “Having a girl is gonna be so healing for Gypsy I’m so happy for her.”

The announcement comes nearly a month after Gypsy and Ken shared their pregnancy news on her YouTube channel. She excitedly revealed that she’s 11 weeks pregnant and is expecting to be due in January 2025.

Gypsy announced her separation from her husband Ryan Scott Anderson back in March 2024, and rekindled her relationship with her now-boyfriend Ken in the same month. The two were previously engaged in 2019 after meeting as pen pals in prison.