Gym-goer gets caught scanning into facility using barcode on Doritos bag

A gym-goer used various items to scan into the facility and was given access on multiple occasions but was stopped when they tried to use a bag of Doritos.

When TikToker ‘Jayotv_’ realized how costly a gym membership was, they attempted to access Planet Fitness by scanning in with “anything but a keycard.”

In a viral TikTok, the gym-goer used a jar of hot sauce and was successfully allowed into PF after the scanner beeped, making it look like they had used a membership with a barcode.

“What the hell?” an employee asked as they laughed at the odd item. A viewer of the viral TikTok then admitted how they’d “low-key let that slide,” while another suggested they use a “pack of hot dogs” to scan in next time.

On other occasions, the TikToker used Twinkies and a bag of Doritos, making their trick somewhat of a genius gym hack.

However, when the TikToker used the chips on May 20, a Planet Fitness employee stopped them at the door. “Chips aren’t going to work. Yeah, no — you have to have a membership,” they firmly said.

The employee also stepped in front of ‘Jayotv_’ after they tried to walk towards the machines. The TikToker then described her efforts to stop them in the caption of their viral video: “She had 99 perimeter defense.”

Many of the 2.8M viewers also commented on the employee putting an end to their tactics. “She is protecting that gym with her life,” wrote one.

“Bro is the sanctuary guardian of the gym,” agreed someone else.

There were also viewers who suggested the TikToker buy a membership and print the barcode on a sticker, then tape it to various items. That way, if they were caught, they could at least have proof they were a gym member when their account appeared on the computer.

Despite not being allowed into Planet Fitness after using a bag of Doritos to scan in, the TikToker told his viewers to “stay tuned” for their next attempt.

‘Jayotv_’s’ gym hack isn’t the only fitness news to go viral this May, though. On May 19, TikToker ‘dollyblondiee’ shared her uncomfortable workout moment.

As she was lifting weights to train for a bodybuilding competition in October, a random gym-goer told her to lose 24 pounds. Though she was shocked by the interaction, viewers applauded how well she handled the unwanted criticism.

Gym influencer Joey Swoll also exposed a gym-goer earlier this May, as the man called a woman working out next to him “creepy.”

Though health and fitness is the main purpose of going to the gym, these viral instances go to show how anything can happen while working out in the public.