Grillo’s customer ‘freaks out’ over pickle jar after a making bizarre discovery

A pickle juice lover was left “freaking out” after she discovered something about the jar that didn’t look quite right.

A woman on TikTok who goes by ‘Jpall20’ went viral when she took to the social media platform to ask viewers for help explaining her strange discovery.

A fan of pickles and their juice, Jpall bought a batch of half sours from Grillo’s, opened them, and drank straight from the container.

However, when she went to eat one of the pickles afterward, Jpall found a chunk missing on the bottom – which looked suspiciously like a bite had been taken out.

Article continues after ad

Noting that the discovery was “weird” and questioning whether somebody had eaten out of the jar, Jpall went on to check the rest of the container. Sure enough, every pickle was missing a piece at the bottom.

“Has anybody ever seen pickles where they open it, it’s sealed, and they look like this?” she asked viewers. “Did somebody in the factory bite each and every pickle before they sealed it?”

Article continues after ad

Jpall admitted she was now “freaking out” about having drunk juice from the container and hoped to find answers on TikTok. In the caption of her video, she tagged Grillo’s and wrote: “Please tell me if this is something you normally do and I didn’t just drink pickle juice that someone else’s mouth juice was in.”

Article continues after ad

Despite Jpall’s concern, many viewers weren’t convinced that the pickles had been eaten. Instead, it was suggested the ends had been “broken” off to “fit in the jar”.

One person shared that their pickle purchases were “often like that” and that it was in fact purposely done to fit the jar. A second person offered another suggestion, stating that “cutting off the blossom end before pickling helps preserve the crunch.”

Others were less serious about their answers, with a viewer jokingly writing, “I worked as a biter for Grillo’s. Had to bite them all off to fit in the container.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Biter 378 here. Can confirm,” someone else chimed in.