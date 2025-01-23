GameStop wants to buy iPhones with TikTok installed after “ban”

As users flock to eBay to buy iPhones with TikTok installed on them, GameStop is asking customers to trade in their phones.

TikTok’s ban in the US started on January 19, and the ByteDance app was removed from Apple and Google app stores on January 18.

After a brief 14-hour service outage, those who kept the app on their phone were able to access the platform again, while those who uninstalled it were still unable to redownload TikTok.

This led to hundreds, if not thousands of users flocking to eBay to buy iPhones with TikTok installed on them, with one person paying as much as $14,000 for an iPhone 15 Pro with both TikTok and CapCut included.

GameStop wants to buy iPhones with TikTok installed too

In a social media post on January 22, GameStop said: “The rumors are true. GameStop will buy your phone with TikTok. Check the link in bio to find your trade value now.”

An image accompanying the post shows a GameStop flyer explaining that you can trade your device for cash or trade credit.

It doesn’t however, mention whether or not they’re offering any extra money for an iPhone with TikTok installed on it.

While GameStop’s video game trade-in process is as old as the company itself, it didn’t start taking smartphones for trade until roughly 2013 with the release of the iPhone 5.

It stuck with just Apple devices for quite a while, but due to popularity, ended up expanding to other brands like Samsung, Google, and Motorola.

GameStop has continued to expand what they sell to customers over the years, and by proxy, have added what they take in for cash or trade credit. They now offer trades for tablets and wearables like the Apple Watch.

It’s unknown when Apple and Google will bring TikTok back to the app store, as the US government is continuing attempts to make a deal with ByteDance for a sale. To keep up with the latest surrounding the TikTok ban, check out our hub.

