Fridgescaping is TikTok’s latest trend and it’s really cool, actually

TikTok’s latest trend “fridgescaping” features your favorite aesthetics and foods to make your kitchen experience as enjoyable as possible.

Being able to decorate your home to your liking is one of the main perks of living in your personal space.

It can be fun to take your favorite themes, colors, and hobbies and incorporate them into a home’s aesthetic, and that’s exactly what the TikTok trend “fridgescsaping” is all about.

Fridgescaping is the act of decorating the inside of your fridge. In some instances, people will customize its interior by using their favorite TV shows like Bridgerton as inspiration.

What’s unique about the trend is that it’s similar to a speakeasy, where you’re unaware that something cool exists beyond an inconspicuous door, as many fridgescapers don’t incorporate their theme to the outside of their fridge.

TikTok user ‘lynziliving’ said she enjoys “romanticizing” her living space by decorating as she pleases. She’s gone completely viral for her fridgescaping, and viewers are obsessed with her “stunning” decor.

While she typically fills her fridge with decorative white lights, potted plants, pottery, miniature statues, pieces of art, and woven baskets, the TikToker has also created a hobbit-themed fridge, per requests from her followers.

Despite the immaculate cleanliness and beauty, some viewers aren’t fond of the fridgescaping trend, as many question: “Where’s the food?”

However, the TikToker said that since she started decorating the inside of her fridge, she’s never eaten healthier. “[I’m] excited to cook [more] than ever and use my ingredients. It influenced me to start gardening as well and now I’m eating healthier than I have in my entire life,” she said.

TikToker ‘GardenofEve’ has also jumped in on the trend. While her fridge is more clearly stocked with food, it also features fresh flowers, a framed photo of her cat, and pristine organization.

“If you open up someone’s closet, how that closet looks, tends to paint a picture of how that person thinks,” she noted in a viral video of her fridgescaping talents.

Fridgescaping isn’t the only fun summer trend on TikTok, though. Users are also decorating their bedrooms – specifically with a surfboard. The reason behind this one key feature is so TikTokers can show off their room like a “cool girl.”

The trend went viral in February 2024, but users didn’t start recreating the original video until June.