Food TikToker under fire for wasting plates of lobster at $80 buffet

A food TikToker is facing backlash after attending an $80 buffet only to ignore staff instructions and waste multiple heaped plates of lobster.

Lewis, who goes ‘mister.lewis‘ on the social media platform, describes himself as a “luxury connoisseur” who frequently posts content for his 1.6 million followers showcasing him making pricey purchases.

Whether this means buying the “most expensive” menu item at a restaurant or booking a cruise ship’s highest-priced room, Lewis spends big.

However, a trip to a Vegas casino saw the TikToker in hot water after he “wasted” stacks of lobster offered at an $80 buffet, all for the sake of content.

The video shows Lewis returning to his table with plates of lobster, before cutting to a manager informing the TikToker he couldn’t have more until he finished what he’d already taken. The camera then panned to reveal three plates on the table, all stacked with lobster, alongside two bowls of butter and a plate of lemon slices.

Lewis began arguing with the staff member, insisting the rules only stated “one per plate” and not that he had to eat the first batch before grabbing seconds. The manager remained patient, explaining there was a sign detailing how the buffet worked.

Other customers also began to involve themselves, with one woman taking a photo of Lewis’ haul and another telling the TikToker to use “common sense”. Nonetheless, Lewis insisted he was in the right.

“The casino who be taking all your money has a problem with me taking some lobster all you can eat? Stop playing with me,” Lewis’ voiceover said as the video showed him pouring butter over the crustaceans.

The final clip revealed he had, in fact, not been able to finish all the lobster, showing Lewis tip two plates full into a bin while a staff member repeatedly said he was “not supposed to be back here”.

Viewers were enraged by the TikTok, the comments packed full of hate as Lewis was labeled a “clown” for his “attention-seeking” antics: “One of the most unbearable people I have ever seen.”

“I DESPISE people like this,” one person wrote, stating that Lewis’ video portrayed the “worst part of humanity”. Another shared a similar sentiment after reposting the TikTok on X (formerly Twitter): “This is why people hate food influencers.”

“Even the other customers are getting involved. It is ridiculous, wasteful, and I wish that everyone who watched his channel unsubscribed.”