Florida woman arrested for shoplifting at Target again after viral stolen haul video

A Florida woman who went viral after allegedly stealing from Target and posting a TikTok showing off her haul has been arrested again for reportedly shoplifting from the same location.

In November 2024, TikTok star Marlena Velez was arrested by Cape Coral Police for shoplifting after she posted a video on social media showing her allegedly stolen haul from Target.

The store claimed that Velez had entered, grabbed items off the rack, and then scanned a fake barcode at the self-checkout to pay lower prices for her $500 worth of goods.

The cops were able to identify Valez due to videos posted on her TikTok and Instagram accounts, where she had on the same clothes she’d worn at Target, as shown by surveillance footage.

While that incident took place on October 30, she’s been arrested yet again for another shoplifting allegation from November 20.

Florida woman accused of shoplifting from same Target after going viral

According to NBC Miami, Velez was arrested on November 30 after she once again allegedly repeated the same barcode tactic at the self-checkout.

Police say the TikToker had stolen household goods and clothing valued at $225. Officers were reportedly able to recognize Velez due to her prior arrest and the wallpaper background on her phone. She was arrested at her home and taken to Lee County Jail.

Additionally, Velez was accompanied by a man and her children. The police explained more information on Instagram.

“Furthermore, in this case, an adult male was present with her during the theft. The male has a distinct/unique tattoo on his left arm that is the same tattoo shown on a male that is shown in some of Velez’s TikTok videos,” they said.

Fox reports that she was arrested for petit theft and posted bond the next day.

This isn’t the first time police have investigated an influencer-related crime at a store. Earlier this year, a man was arrested after a fitness TikToker who vanished at Walmart was found dead.