Florida man who killed 6 people in BMW he raced for TikTok content gets 12 years in jail

A Florida man who killed six farmworkers by plowing into them with a BMW he raced on TikTok and Instagram has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars.

Noah Galle, now 20 years old, was just 17 when he crashed his BMW in Palm Beach County as farmworkers were finishing up their shift.

According to the New York Post, prosecutors claimed Galle was driving his BMW M5 at 151 MPH when he smashed into an SUV that had six people in it.

Five of the people inside died instantly, while the other died a bit later. All of the victims had just finished up their shift at Pero Family Farms.

Galle, who is the son of local attorney Craig Galle, pleaded guilty to six counts of vehicular homicide. As part of the deal, he avoided a 55-year sentence.

West Palm Beach Chief Assistant State Attorney Al Johnson said the victims’ families agreed with the sentence, which he called a “significant punishment.”

“No amount of prison time will bring the victims back to their families. The families have written to us that they did not object to this plea. Some of them didn’t even want him to go to jail at all. One wanted us to drop the case entirely,” he told Fox News.

TikToker posted speeding videos prior to deadly BMW crash

Back in 2022, when the investigation was getting underway, police received a tip that Galle “recorded himself driving at an extremely high rate of speed” for TikTok and Instagram content.

The teen had reportedly asked viewers to guess the speed he was going, with the winning comment getting $25 on CashApp.

When police executed a search warrant for Galle’s Instagram account, they learned he had been traveling at daredevil speeds of 182 MPH.

Facebook

Many in the Florida community are unhappy with the punishment, however, taking to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page to voice their frustration.

“12 years is a joke!” one blasted.

“A little slap on the wrist I’d say. Sickening,” dismissed another.

In addition to the 12 years, Circuit Judge Sherri Collins also ordered Galle to post a video to social media to discuss the importance of safe driving, complete 800 hours of community service, and attend a panel to hear stories from crash victims.