Florida man avoids arrest by towing his own car to evade police

TikToker Parker ‘Stangry5.0’ Jones has gone viral after uploading a video showing him avoiding an arrest by having his car towed out of a meet to evade the police.

One of the most popular sides of TikTok features various car-focused influencers that show off their highly modified builds of their vehicles.

Stangry5.0 is one of those creators and his super loud C6 Corvette build has viewers everywhere falling in love with the car.

The Florida-based creator took the car to his hometown in Georgia, only to find out that his brother organized a car meet at their parents’ business and made the TikToker’s Corvette the main attraction.

Shortly after showing up to the event and parking the car, Jones was asked to rev the C6 so fans could hear just how loud it could be. While doing so, it gave off a series of gunshot-like sounds that led to the neighbors calling the police.

Jones said the cops showed up to the meet looking for the owner of a black Corvette and remained outside of his parents’ property to catch him.

Parker Jones evades police by having his car towed

In a clip posted across his social media, Stangry revealed that he evaded the police and a potential arrest by having the car towed away from the meet.

“The cops are waiting on me at the exit. There’s only one way out of this… they can’t pull me over if my car is on the back of a tow truck. So we’re gonna put the car on the tow truck to get it out of here and not get arrested,” he said.

“They’ve all but confirmed they’re waiting to arrest me. The cops were sitting there telling me that they were waiting on the black Corvette and there were gunshots. People were calling about it… that’s who they’re arresting for ‘disturbance.'”

His video quickly went viral, amassing over 15M views on TikTok with nearly 4,500 comments from impressed viewers.

“Work smarter not harder,” one viewer commented.

Another said: “Bro just changed the game lmao”

“You’re playing chess and they’re playing checkers,” a third replied.

This isn’t the first time Stangry’s gone viral across the web, either. Back in June, he posted a video hitting out at “immature” viewers after receiving several unpaid delivery orders as a prank while he was live-streaming from his mechanic’s shop.