Florida man accused of murder captured after TikTok reveals his whereabouts

A Florida man accused of murder has been captured after a TikTok video led to a viewer tipping off the police about the man’s whereabouts.

Back in 2021, Benjamin Robert Williams allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in front of her two children while at a cemetery.

The man immediately fled, and St. Petersberg police continued to search for him for three and a half years with no success.

That is until a video containing a local news story was shared on TikTok – prompting a viewer to alert police that Williams was residing in Mexico.

TikTok helps police locate alleged murderer

As reported by Fox News, a TikTok post in late November showed a story about the shooting with the caption: “Manhunt for man who killed girlfriend while holding her four-month-old baby.”

After watching the clip, a viewer contacted the St. Petersburg Police Department to let them know that Williams was living in Mexico. From there, Investigators contacted the U.S. Marshals Service, who were able to take the man into custody and return him to the country.

Williams has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse.

St. Petersberg Police

“Thanks to the dedication of St. Petersburg Police detectives and the invaluable support of the U.S. Marshals and the ATF, a dangerous criminal was captured, bringing justice to the victim’s family,” said St. Petersberg Police Chief Anthony Hollaway.

“While nothing can restore the life of a beloved daughter and mother to two young children, we hope this offers them some long-overdue peace and closure.”

This isn’t the first time TikTok has helped lead to the arrest of an alleged murderer, either. Back in October, TikToker Mr. Prada was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly being connected to the death of 69-year-old William Nicholas Abraham.

Viewers on the short-form video app identified Mr. Prada as the one driving Abraham’s stolen car after surveillance photos of him went viral.