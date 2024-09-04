Flight from hell goes viral as passenger gets sandwiched between two men

A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing her uncomfortable flight as she was sandwiched between two men.

Model Erin Rempel took to TikTok to share a video from her recent flight, where she was stuck in the middle seat of a row, between two men who had taken it upon themselves to make her more uncomfortable in her seat.

In the clip, the model’s legs are seen scrunched together as her male neighbors on either side manspread into her seating area. The man to the right of Erin even has his legs pushed up tensely against hers.

All the while, the Swan Lake theme can be heard playing in the background along with an angered scream, accentuating Erin’s anger at being squished by her inconsiderate neighbors.

“Why would anyone EVER need that much room???” Erin wrote in the overlay caption to the clip, which currently boasts 17 million views on TikTok at the time of writing.

Erin also wrote in the description of the video that she even tried to get one of her seatmates to move but to no avail, adding that the ordeal filled her with “female rage.”

The space invasion didn’t sit well with TikTok users, who rushed to the comment section to express their thoughts on the matter, with one person writing: “Do some people not know what personal space is?”

A second user argued: “It’s on purpose, probably to feel you up too. They do it cause you let them, you gotta speak up or they’ll take advantage”

“The way I’d be screaming,” said a third user. “Please stand up for yourself.”

A lot of comments also defended the two men by claiming it was “more comfortable” for men to sit with their legs spread out.

A few weeks later, Erin made a follow-up video, where she wrote: “comment section from hell… when did all my girls stop commenting” along with a crying emoji.

A few weeks later, Erin made a follow-up video, where she wrote: "comment section from hell… when did all my girls stop commenting" along with a crying emoji.