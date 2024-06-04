Flight attendants reveal real reason they greet you at the plane door

Ever wonder why flight attendants religiously greet airplane passengers upon entrance to the aircraft? Well, there’s a good reason for it, here’s why.

Upon boarding an airplane, passengers are always greeted by a flight attendant and, sometimes, even the pilot. While they might be saying ‘hello’ with a smile and a wave, there is also another reason they’re greeting you.

In March, TikToker and flight attendant Rania, went viral when she shared the shocking reason flight attendants make sure to get a look at every passenger when they board a plane.

Not only is it for politeness and to make one feel comfortable, but it is also to determine who could help the crew in case of an emergency.

Those who can assist the crew are called an “ABP,” which are “able-bodied people’ who are strong, alert, and sober passengers.

Another flight attendant, Kat Kamalani, also emphasized that ABPs are usually fellow pilots, firefighters, cops, doctors, nurses, or military personnel.

Kat then detailed the situations in which they’d need help from passengers on the plane, saying that they’d need extra hands in case of an impromptu landing or a security breach.

The flight attendant also noted that upon boarding, they are also looking for possibilities of human trafficking, as she said, “It happens a lot in the industry.”

Viewers of the two TikToks have since commented with their own experiences where flight attendants scoped them out when entering the plane.

“Got chosen to sit at the exit row in case I needed to open the door. She wanted me fr,” reminisced one.

“Got a free round trip flight on Southwest for helping in a medical emergency,” added another.

In addition to the real reason flight attendants greet passengers when they enter the plane, another flight attendant took to TikTok to reveal airplane passengers’ most “evil” behaviors.

Some of these were putting any type of liquid bottle in the overhead cabin, as they tend to leak on passengers or traveling when sick.

Not only that, but that same TikToker also went viral for sharing why travelers should never use toilet paper provided in the plane’s bathroom, as it is usually loaded with urine from men using the bathroom during turbulence.