Flight attendant reveals passengers could cost her $10K if they break these rules

A flight attendant went viral after she revealed the things that passengers should under no circumstances do, or otherwise they could end up costing her thousands.

Sandra Jeenie Kwon is a mile-high hostess who boasts over ten million followers on TikTok. In one of her videos posted on August 13, she broke down the worst blunders that you can commit while traveling on an aircraft.

“Did you know that flight attendants can get fined $10,000 out of their own money by the FAA?” she began.

“When you’re on a plane and a flight attendant asks you to put your bag under the seat in front of you, or (says) you can’t hold your child that’s over the age of two, or (that) your dog cannot be blocking the aisle, just listen.”

“Each time I don’t ask you to put your seat belt on, I don’t ask you to put your bag underneath (the seat), or I don’t ask you to lift that little tray or put your seat up…That’s $10,000… and the FAA can do that if they’re on board,” she warned viewers.

“So either CashApp me or comply,” she finished.

After the video – which has gotten around 80,000 views – was posted, people were torn about the information shared by the air hostess. Though, many commented in support of Sandra’s point of view.

“Thanks for sharing!! People don’t understand this. I’m not telling you for fun, it’s my job & for YOUR safety essentially,” one said.

“I listen and respect you. Thanks for everything that you do,” another said in solidarity.

However, a few people weren’t too happy, sharing their poor experiences:

“I understand your pov and get that the public can be awful, but if you (FAs in general) want ppl to ‘just listen’, you all need to start conducting yourselves professionally too. The lack of professionalism from FAs lately who seem to think their job is to hang out in the galley and enjoy snacks while chatting doesn’t lead to earning respect.”

Another had a question for Sandra: “What about special needs kids like my daughter (who is) three but will try to come out of the seat so someone will have to hold her?”

“Most FA regulations are in place because of previous emergency/evacuation/crash situations. So I won’t go into details on what I watched but it would be a lot safer,” Sandra responded.

This isn’t the first time a flight attendant has gone viral on TikTok. In another video, an FA revealed why people get kicked off of flights.