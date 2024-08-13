FedEx customer warns about scam after receiving package she didn’t order

A FedEx customer took to TikTok to warn viewers about a scam after receiving a small package she didn’t order.

In a viral video with over 3.7 million views, content creator Tammy (thefoxypineapple) shared how she avoided a scam, and credited TikTok for alerting her.

“I just got a scam in the mail and if it wasn’t for TikTok, I totally would’ve fell for it,” she said while holding a small package in her hand.

Tammy went on to recount how a FedEx worker showed up at her front steps one day, waiting for a signature so she could receive a package.

However, she did not order anything and was not expecting any packages. “I’m not expecting anything,” she said. “I track all of my purchases. I know nothing is coming to my house.”

Although she was wary, Tammy signed for and accepted the package. When she opened it, she found a makeup brush wrapped in plastic, with a QR code attached to it. “Normally I’d be like ‘What is this?’ pick up my phone and scan,” she said.

But a video she watched recently from another TikToker made her realize it could be a scam. “She said, ‘Once you scan it, it has all the information in your phone and your phone just got hacked,’” Tammy shared.

“So, if you receive anything that you did not order that has a QR code on there, do not scan it,” she warned her viewers. “Don’t give them your personal information, just throw it in the trash like I’m going to do.”

Many commenters thanked the content creator for the heads up, saying they’d never heard of this mail scam before.

