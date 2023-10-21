“Fastest” cashier stuns customers with insane speed

One cashier went viral for how fast he scans items, becoming a global meme with people trying to copy his intense speed.

TikTok has become infamous for its social media platform forming trends and memes overnight. Every day the latest ones are known to send the internet into a frenzy, such as the wildly popular AI school yearbook photo trend. However, one man has managed to accidentally start a trend just doing his job.

Cashiers are all over the world, and you may think they can do very little to stand out from each other, but one cashier was so good at his job that people couldn’t believe the speed he was scanning items.

Cashier goes viral after he’s hailed as “fastest in the world”

In a video posted by user coby_sosaa, which amassed millions of views, the cashier frantically scanned a woman’s items at some serious speed. “This is the fastest cashier I know,” she could be heard saying as he stormed through her shopping list.

However others, while impressed with his speed, weren’t as impressed with his scanning accuracy, pointing out that they heard some items being double-scanned: “I heard sum double scanned. Slow down when u do mine,” one viewer commented.

Despite gaining attraction as a meme for how fast the cashier completed his job, others were quick to come to his defense and draw attention to why he gained fame in the first place – his “lightning fast” speed: “This cashier is a meme due to their lightning-fast scanning!”

People all around the world took notice of the cashier’s speed, and now he has started a trend on TikTok with people trying, and some failing hilariously, to complete their jobs at top speed.

The cashier isn’t the first worker to go viral for doing their job. Other employees have gained attention for accidental mistakes, like one woman who mistakenly charged someone $1.4k for a coffee instead of $14.