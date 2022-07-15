Fans pay tribute to ‘Pissed off Trucker’ on TikTok: Steven Raley dies aged 52

Calum Patterson . 1 hour ago

Truck driver and TikTok sensation Steven Raley, better known to fans as Pissed off Trucker on the video app, died aged 52 on Tuesday, July 12, following a road traffic accident.

Raley, originally from Alabama, gained popularity on TikTok with videos talking about his profession, his family, and responding to questions and stories in the news. At the time of writing, his account has over 180,000 followers.

News of his death began to spread on the app following reports of an accident that took place on a Kansas highway in the afternoon of July 12. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that Raley’s Volvo semi-truck “left the roadway to the right, traveled through the KDOT fence and continued for a quarter mile.”

Raley was taken to Citizen’s Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

TikTok trucking community pays tribute to Steven Raley

Fellow trucking TikToker, the_double_t, who shares ‘trucking news and information’, was among the first to pay tribute after the confirmation of Raley’s passing.

“We are losing way too many of us. Whether it’s accidents, medical. My heart goes out to his wife and his daughter. The community lost one of its best yesterday.”

Commenters also left messages about Steven. “We lost one of the most friendly and happy guys,” said Darin, another trucker on TikTok.

Fans on Raley’s page have left thousands of comments on his final videos. “My deepest condolences to the family. You will be so missed thank you for always making my days better,” one wrote.

In Steven’s final upload, he spoke about not being interested in going viral on TikTok and featuring on the ‘For You Page’, and rather just wanted to get home on time. He said, “but, I appreciate all y’all on TikTok, I do.”

Steven is survived by his wife and four children.