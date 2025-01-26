Fans mourn viral TikTok dog Zawg after his death

Zawg’s owner confirmed the death of his beloved dog on social media, prompting an outpouring of tributes from grieving fans.

Hampton, best known as ‘Zawg,’ was a popular senior dog on TikTok and Instagram. Alongside his canine companion, ‘Schlawg,’ Zawg often went viral for their funny and often bizarre moments shared by their owner, who goes by oswaldbillybarthomeul.

Together, they amassed an impressive following of over 853,000 fans and 65 million likes on TikTok, and more than 256,000 followers on Instagram.

Article continues after ad

On January 25, the owner took to social media to share the news of Zawg’s death. In a heartfelt post, he wrote: “Hampton aka Zawg passed away peacefully today, little did he know he was loved by millions around the world. Rip to my best friend I will never forget you.”

TIKTOK: oswaldbillybarthomeul

The caption was paired with two photos capturing their bond over the years. The first, labeled “First picture,” shows oswaldbillybarthomeul as a kid posing with Zawg in their early days. The second, titled “Last picture,” shows him as an adult, asleep on the couch while holding his aging dog close.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Tributes paid to viral TikTok dog Zawg

As news of Zawg’s death spread, countless social media users flocked to oswaldbillybarthomeul’s TikTok and Instagram pages to honor the iconic dog.

YouTube star IShowSpeed was among the first to share his tribute, commenting “Praying for you ik that feeling it’s gonna be alright.” Another user expressed their grief, writing, “Rest in peace, we’ll never forger you lil puppy.”

One person shared a heartfelt message, saying, “Worst part of having pets is knowing you will always outlive them, rip zawg/Hampton.” Another added, “Zawg made me happy every time a new video popped up on the fyp, he never failed to make me smile or laugh. He will be deeply missed by many.”

Article continues after ad

Oswaldbillybarthomeul gained a massive following after participating in the ‘Zawg / Schlawg’ trend, where users replace the “d” in “dawg” with “schlawg” or “zawg” in captions over strange dog videos.

This trend quickly became a staple on his page, which is often described as a “sh*tpost” collection of funny clips. Most of his viral videos show his quirky dogs, referred to with these slang terms.