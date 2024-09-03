Experts warn against TikTok’s viral ‘fridgescaping’ trend

Experts have issued a warning against TikTok’s viral ‘fridgescaping’ trend, which involves decorating the inside of your fridge.

The ‘fridgescaping’ trend is going viral, which sees TikTokers decorate the interiors of their fridges with fresh flowers, handmade picture frames, mirrors, and other charming items.

Many have drawn inspiration from the Netflix hit series Bridgerton, styling their fridges with ceramic dishes for food storage, wicker baskets filled with fruits and vegetables, and small model statues.

Article continues after ad

However, while these aesthetically pleasing fridges are going viral on TikTok, the Food Standards Agency has issued a warning against this trend, stating that storing food next to such items could pose a health risk.

They also advised against using containers for food that have served other purposes and recommends keeping produce in sealed bags or containers to prevent cross-contamination with harmful bacteria.

The official watchdog suggests maintaining refrigerator temperatures between zero and five degrees Celsius and ensuring that raw foods, including meat, are kept covered.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Laura Mountford, a household cleaning expert with over one million followers on social media, criticized the trend, telling the Telegraph: “It’s all well and good being pretty, but if it’s not going to add value to your everyday life, it’s not going to have any longevity.

“But fridgescaping is very aesthetic, and while it’s probably not feasible for a family fridge, if it does give you the motivation to clean your fridge out then it can’t hurt.”

Article continues after ad

Commenting on the use of wicker baskets in the trend, she added: “You can get so many acrylic boxes for any type of food and they’re so much easier to properly clean… the fridge is not the place for a wicker basket.”

This is just the latest TikTok craze being warned against as medical experts advised travelers against ‘raw-dogging’ flights.