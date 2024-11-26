Experts issue warning over TikTok’s viral phone case trend

Experts are warning that a popular phone case trend could actually be damaging your device and costing you money.

Phones have evolved beyond their role as communication devices, becoming fashionable accessories, especially for younger generations.

However, experts at Compare and Recycle have warned that some of TikTok’s trending phone accessories could harm your phone’s resale value if they cause damage. One of these is the popular lip gloss phone case trend.

Inspired by Hailey Bieber’s beauty brand, Rhode, the trend features phone cases designed with a built-in groove to hold lip gloss. A TikTok clip showing this design has garnered over 1 million views, with comments like “I need that” and “obsessed.”

Article continues after ad

Despite the hype, experts question whether these cases provide sufficient protection for your device.

Experts warn against TikTok’s lip gloss phone case trend

Compare and Recycle warned that incorporating a lip gloss compartment compromises the case’s durability. “Adding a compartment for lip gloss compromises the case’s structure, often creating thinner or weaker areas to make room for the storage,” they explained.

Article continues after ad

“The design sacrifices protective materials and shock-absorbing elements to accommodate the lip gloss holder, so the phone is more vulnerable to damage from drops or impacts, particularly on the side with the compartment.”

Article continues after ad

Additionally, liquid or cream lip glosses could leak or smear onto the phone, potentially affecting sensitive areas like buttons, ports, or speakers. Over time, this could lead to functionality issues and reduce the phone’s value if you plan to sell or trade it.

“The average difference in resale value between a working and broken smartphone is £140 ($175),” they added. “So, it can put you significantly out of pocket if you opt for phone accessories that could damage your device.”

Article continues after ad

While these lip gloss phone cases may be convenient and stylish, they often fall short in providing the necessary protection for your device. For better security, experts recommend opting for a durable, high-quality phone case and using a separate cosmetic pouch for your lip gloss.

Article continues after ad

This is just the latest TikTok trend that experts have cautioned against, after a doctor issued a warning over the viral protein Diet Coke craze.