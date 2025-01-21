Expert warns against dangerous TikTok hack for storing bottles in cars

An expert has warned drivers against a viral TikTok hack that could turn a metal water bottle into a dangerous ‘heavy projectile,’ potentially causing a concussion in the event of a crash.

In a viral video with over 893,000 views, TikTok user selenaaa11 demonstrated how to attach a water bottle to the passenger seat’s headrest using a clip, offering a solution for bottles that don’t fit in cupholders.

The content creator explained that attaching the metal water bottle to the passenger seat means the driver “doesn’t have to listen to it roll around with every move” the car makes.

While most viewers thought the hack was “smart” and thanked the TikToker for sharing it, some were quick to note the potential dangers of storing a container this way.

“Why is nobody talking about how dangerous this is?” one concerned user questioned. “Fender bender – then all of a sudden you’re concussed by your water bottle,” another commented.

Expert warns drivers about viral water bottle storage hack

Following this hack’s popularity on TikTok, Alan Thomas, CEO of Ripe Motorhome Insurance, cautioned drivers about the risks associated with this unconventional storage method.

“It can be frustrating to not be able to fit your reusable water bottle in a standard cup holder, however, tips like this can actually lead to distractions and even potential injury,” he warned.

“In the event of a collision or emergency stop, a loose object such as a metal water bottle can easily turn into a heavy projectile if it becomes detached. While this is likely to still happen if you store your water bottle elsewhere, keeping it higher up at eye level puts you and your passengers at greater risk of a head injury.”

Thomas also emphasized the importance of securing items inside the vehicle to minimize distractions and prevent accidents. “There are plenty of cup holder expanders on the market to accommodate larger designers or if in doubt place it safely in your bag in the passenger footwell,” he advised.

This isn’t the first time an expert has raised concerns about a viral TikTok trend. Earlier this month, a doctor issued a warning regarding the “mukbang in the car” craze.