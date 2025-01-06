Expert issues warning over TikTok’s viral car de-icing hack

A viral TikTok de-icing hack has gone viral as a quick solution for defrosting car windows, but experts are now warning drivers about it.

The viral hack involves using a plastic bag filled with warm water to quickly clear an icy windscreen. For many drivers, dealing with a frozen windscreen on a cold morning is a frustrating task, so this simple trick has gained significant traction on TikTok.

One video, which has garnered over 77,000 likes, shows a woman effectively using this method. She fills a plastic shopping bag with warm water and glides it over her frozen windscreen. In a matter of seconds, the ice vanishes, leaving her car’s glass clear and ready to go.

While this hack appears to be a quick solution, drivers are cautioned to proceed carefully. A motoring expert has warned that if done incorrectly, this hack could potentially damage the windscreen.

Motoring expert warns about car defrosting hack

Graham Conway, Managing Director of Select Car Leasing, explains: “Putting warm water – as opposed to boiling hot water – into a sandwich bag before sealing it and dragging the bag slowly across the face of the window is a relatively safe hack. But if you make the mistake of using red-hot water, you’re asking for trouble.

“Just like pouring boiling water directly onto a windscreen, the rapid change in extreme temperatures could cause the glass to crack. I think there’s also a danger that people will use the wrong type of bag.

“A sandwich bag is smooth, soft and pliable, and is unlikely to scratch the windscreen’s glass. But using something like a more robust ‘bag for life’, one with sharp edges on the bottom, is not to be recommended, as you could end up scarring the windscreen and causing long-term damage to the glass.”

Conway advises that motorists should always start with a standard spray-on de-icer as their go-to solution for icy car windows. However, he also suggests an alternative: Mixing three parts vinegar with one part water in a spray bottle.

“Vinegar acts as a natural antifreeze, and just a quick spray can start breaking down the ice on your windows,” he explains.

He also warns against relying too heavily on leaving your car running to warm up the interior. “Many drivers automatically tend to wake up extra early to whack the heating up in their car,” Conway says.

“Whilst this won’t consume a significant amount of fuel, it can actually shorten the life of your engine if done repeatedly.”

This is just the latest TikTok craze that experts have cautioned against, after a psychologist issued a warning over the viral winter arc trend.