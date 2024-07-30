Ex-Chipotle worker says he lost job over vengeful order but customer has receipts

A former Chipotle worker has shared how he lost his job for purposely ruining an order as revenge, but the customer came in with receipts.

Eli, who goes by ‘lifeaccordingtoeli‘ on TikTok, took to the social media platform to share with his 145,500 followers how he lost his job at Chipotle.

The incident took place in early November 2023, with Eli alleging the Chipotle he worked at was about to close when a “massive” online order came through for “12 different bowls”.

Unsure of “what came over” him, Eli decided to get revenge when one of the bowls requested extra sour cream: “I just kept putting more and more scoops of sour cream on the bowl.”

Admitting the bowl was “completely inedible” by the time he was finished, Eli said he “screwed up big time” and then made matters worse by sending friends a photo of his creation via Snapchat.

But while Eli considered the sour cream-heaped bowl “one of the funniest things” he had ever done, the customer, Becca, was less amused. She posted the bowl to her TikTok account and went viral, garnering over eight million views as commenters ‘bashed’ Chiptole in what was a “complete PR nightmare“.

This led to Eli’s boss discovering the incident and taking him to his office. There, he was not only shown Becca’s video but also “like 20 emails with corporate Chipotle” and security footage showing Eli making the bowl before taking a Snapchat of it.

Realizing he couldn’t deny the order had purposely been made incorrectly, Eli quit before he could be fired. However, Eli misremembered some key details and Becca wasn’t going to let that slide.

Following his story-time video, she posted a slideshow on TikTok that showed the order had not been made right before closing as Eli claimed. Not only was her pick-up time at 8:30 PM, but Becca had also placed an order for only one item.

As well as posting receipts, Becca commented on Eli’s video and explained that she was a teacher and could “hardly afford” just the one bowl, let alone 12. Eli responded, stating he “could have sworn it was a big order” but adding that there were “probably multiple and I’m misremembering.”

“I’m sorry I took it out on you if that’s the case,” he said. When another commenter said Becca “cooked” Eli by proving his story wrong, he wrote, “Yeah I think I told the story so many times to so many people that I mixed up what really happened.

“Turns out I just screwed with her order for no reason and deservingly lost my job for it.”



