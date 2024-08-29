Elyse Myers finally returns to TikTok months after suddenly wiping account

TikTok star Elyse Myers has finally returned to the platform after suddenly deleting all of her videos in early 2024 to start an extended social media break.

Since first going viral back in 2021 after telling the story of her horrible first date at Taco Bell, Elyse Myers has grown her account to over 7M followers.

The internet star has documented her life over the last few years, posting comedy skits and becoming one of TikTok’s biggest mental health advocates before wiping her channel clean in Spring 2024.

Elyse has yet to address her sudden departure from social media directly, but it came at a time when fans say she was getting harassed in the comments of her videos. At the same time, the TikToker had just revealed her newborn son was facing major health issues.

For most of 2024, her TikTok bio has read: “Taking a break from this app. I’ll see you when I see you.” On August 28, however, Myers left viewers shocked after uploading a video to mark her return to the short-form video app.

Her bio now reads: “Hi Hello.”

She doesn’t address her absence, instead posting a comedic skit about the “2 pm Scaries.” The video quickly went viral, amassing 1.5M views and over 16,000 comments in just 12 hours after it was posted.

Fans of the Elyse Myers from all over the world shared their excitement for her return to the platform.

“Did anyone else freak out and check the date to see if this was an old video and then freaked out more when you realized she’s back?” one user replied.

Another said: “Ooh and Elyse Myers video! … OH MY GOD AN ELYSE MYERS VIDEO! -My thought process.”

“The way I audibly gasped when I saw this and immediately smiled so big! Welcome back,” a third commented.

While it’s unknown how often Elyse will be uploading to her TikTok channel, it’s safe to say this marks her full return to social media. The comedian shocked fans with a photo on Instagram earlier in August and has posted almost 20 more times since then.

