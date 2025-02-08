Elon Musk isn’t buying TikTok – but another huge investor has stepped in

Elon Musk announced interest in buying TikTok when the weight of a ban loomed heavy over the immensely popular social media app, and he’s followed up on whether or not he’s going to go through with it.

Musk is one of many rich investors who could potentially buy a majority stake in TikTok so it can stick around in the United States. President Trump’s executive order to delay the ban has put the app on a lifeline, but that lifeline will eventually end.

Before then, a US company will have to have, at the very least, majority ownership of the company for the app’s services to stay active in the country.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk initially showed interest in buying TikTok, yet he’s now confirmed that he doesn’t plan to purchase the platform. But another investor has doubled down on his interest in buying the app, one who may or may not have explored ancient Egyptian pyramids recently.

MrBeast doubles down as Elon Musk steps away from TikTok

Musk spent billions to acquire and rebrand Twitter, giving him control over one of the world’s biggest social media services. With TikTok being one of the only platforms that can hold a candle to the app he already owns, getting a majority stake in the video-sharing service would have made him a social media tycoon rivaled only by Mark Zuckerberg.

However, Musk has confirmed he doesn’t plan to do so in a video conference held in Germany. He claimed he isn’t “chomping at the bit” to acquire the company, saying that he doesn’t “have any plans for what I would do if I had TikTok.”

This means that, in order for the company to remain active in the US, someone other than the world’s richest man would have to step in.

So, what about the world’s biggest YouTuber?

A simple sigh of relief may not mean much on its surface but, considering MrBeast has shown tremendous interest in buying TikTok in the past, there’s good reason to believe he’s still trying to rally funding and work with billionaires to strike a deal.

If he were to get partial ownership of the platform, it’s as of yet unclear how that would impact his career as one of the biggest YouTubers in the world.

But, considering the success of MrBeast’s various brands like Feastables and Lunchly, he’s got no shortage of funds to pull from even if he isn’t the richest man in the world.