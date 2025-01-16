Duolingo sees 216% increase in US users learning Mandarin to get around TikTok ban

Duolingo saw a 216% increase in US users learning Mandarin as TikTok’s replacement, RedNote, becomes the most downloaded app alternative.

As TikTok approaches its potential ban in the United States on Sunday, January 19, Duolingo has seen a 216% increase in US users learning Mandarin.

The approach from US inquisitives comes after the Chinese social media platform, RedNote, also known as Xiaohongshu, began to replace TikTok. Since RedNote uses Mandarin, many TikTokers have attempted to adapt to the language.

Duolingo, a free language-learning app, tweeted on January 15, that their company has seen a spike in Mandarin learners in the US. While the increase spans over one year, the percentage skyrocketed this January.

“Learning Mandarin out of spite? You’re not alone,” Duolingo joked on X. “We’ve seen a ~216% growth in new Chinese (Mandarin) learners in the US compared to this time last year.”

The surge comes as no surprise, as RedNote became the number one most-downloaded app on January 13, surpassing platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Lemon8.

Some social media users are embracing Duolingo “bridging the gap” for new RedNote users. Others, however, threw shade at those who downloaded Duolingo, saying, “Only TikTok users would rather learn a different language than move to Reels.”

Lawyer reveals RedNote could also be banned

Despite the rise in US social media users learning Mandarin, Dexerto spoke with business litigator Neil Elan of Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP, who said RedNote could also be at risk of being banned.

“If the facts for RedNote, Lemon8, and any other similar company are akin to TikTok, then there certainly would be precedent to have those regulated in the same way as TikTok,” said Elan.

Though some of the 150M TikTokers in the US have already merged to RedNote with the help of Duolingo, their choice to move apps may not be worth it after the US Supreme Court makes its decision about the TikTok ban.