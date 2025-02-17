‘Doug’s Winter Party’ succeeds as dozens of TikTok fans attend his celebration

85-year-old Doug invited all of his neighbors to his winter party, not expecting to go viral on TikTok, where the successful event was live-streamed.

‘Doug’s Winter Party’ became a viral sensation in January when TikToker Michelle Larosa shared a clip of her neighbor Doug inviting her to his celebration on February 15.

In the original TikTok video, Doug knocked on Michelle’s door to invite her in person with his handwritten invitation. “A celebration of winter, February 15, at 4:00 PM, until the cops arrive. Food and drinks will be there, only bring a smile,” his written letter read.

Once Michelle’s clip made its rounds online, TikTokers instantly fell in love with her 85-year-old neighbor. Despite not knowing him, some interested viewers said they’d drive several hours to join Doug and his friends on the day of his party.

Not only that, but brands and small businesses around the world donated food and drinks for the celebration. Grammy-award-winning artist Michael Bublé even sent a supply of Whiskey to Doug and other partygoers.

Dozens help Doug celebrate his winter party

When the night of Doug’s Winter Party arrived, he was met with many friendly faces. The kicker, though, is that some of the attendees showed up after hearing about the gathering on TikTok.

One of which was a representative for Igloo Coolers, who made an appearance with one of their brand’s coolers. “He’s the actual best,” the rep said after meeting Doug.

Another TikToker, Jess Gelbwaks, also made an effort to attend Doug’s Winter Party by connecting to the TikTok livestream. She and her family enjoyed the momentous night in the comfort of their own home with snacks. “The event of the weekend,” Gelbwaks said.

As the night of his party was winding down, Michelle pulled Doug aside to get his thoughts on his party. “I’m closing out the night. We’ve been going for about five or six hours now. I’m starting to get kind of tired. It’s been a great connection with a bunch of good neighbors. Two dozen or so people were here eventually…The cops never showed up.”

Though he partied far past his bedtime, Doug said he couldn’t wait until next time, adding that the night was a “joyful occasion.”

There’s nothing set in stone, yet, but with the help of his new TikTok family and his supportive neighbors, Doug’s next party is sure to bring the roof down.