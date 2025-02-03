“Doug’s winter party” goes viral as 85-year-old invites neighborhood for celebration

An elderly man’s handwritten party invitation to his neighborhood has gone viral on TikTok. Now, viewers from all over the world are hoping to attend, or at least have a glimpse into the celebration online.

With six more weeks of winter left, the time for hot chocolate and memories around the fire are far from over.

So, when an elderly man named Doug invited his entire neighborhood to “Doug’s winter party,” TikTokers took the initiative to make his celebration go viral.

While the party has yet to happen, Doug’s invitation has caught the attention of millions online, as it was handwritten and hand-delivered by the 85-year-old himself.

“A celebration of winter, February 15, at 4:00 PM, until the cops arrive. Food and drinks will be there, only bring a smile,” his written invitation read.

After one of Doug’s neighbors shared her encounter with him handing her the invite, “Doug’s winter party” started to go viral on TikTok, leaving many social media users touched by the sentiment.

TikTokers want to drive 15 hours to Doug’s winter party

With so many people invested in Doug’s story, some TikTokers suggested that Michelle, the woman who posted the original video, go live on the platform during his celebration.

“You are REQUIRED to attend on the behalf of the DougTok community. We need a Live and a post-event message from Doug… Are you taking notes?” wrote one viewer.

“February 15th. I know where I’ll be. TikTok for Doug’s Party,” claimed another.

Doug’s wholesome story went so viral, it was picked up by ABC News. “It is the sweetest thing, because it’s so easy for people to say that our society is disconnected… and he’s going house to house! It’s very inspiring,” an anchor reported.

With so many viewers who also joked they’d drive a far distance, even up to 15 hours to attend his party in Lake Michigan, Chicago, Doug might be in for a big surprise.