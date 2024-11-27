Dollar Tree is selling a $20 Thanksgiving meal and customers say it’s “the best”

A budget-friendly content creator revealed how she bought “the best” Thanksgiving meal for $20 at the Dollar Tree.

TikToker Dollar Tree Dinners has proven that dinner can be affordable, even on a budget. In one of her recent videos, she shared how she spent $20 on ingredients from the Dollar Tree for her Thanksgiving meal.

Each item at the store costs $1.25, so having just $20 was a stretch, but the TikToker made it work. For an appetizer, she made fried mac and cheese bites with ranch dipping sauce. As an entree, she made a casserole with stuffing and “all of the best parts of Thanksgiving layered together.” For dessert, she baked caramel apple sugar cookie bars.

Article continues after ad

“I do think that it was my best Thanksgiving dinner that I have ever made,” the TikToker boasted.

After posting, the content creator went completely viral—not only because of the video she shared but also because of another TikTok user who thanked her for normalizing budget meals, especially on the holidays. Furthermore, his video led to Dollar Tree Dinners gaining over 300K more followers in just one day.

Article continues after ad

TikToker thanks Dollar Tree Dinners for affordable Thanksgiving dinner

TikToker Caleb Cooks garnered over 24M views after he thanked Dollar Tree Dinners, saying he wanted her to know that her videos really do help people.

Article continues after ad

While picking up a can of mixed vegetables at the Dollar Tree, Cooks said he ran into a woman who had all of the ingredients that Dollar Tree Dinners suggested buying for this year’s Thanksgiving meal.

After noticing, he quickly asked the customer if she was making the TikToker’s viral $20 dinner. Though the woman was shocked he knew what she was doing, they struck up a conversation about how helpful Dollar Tree Dinner’s content is.

Article continues after ad

When she saw how Thanksgiving dinner could be made possible with only $20, the woman told Cooks that she decided not to make the frozen meals she planned, and instead, would be making a holiday dinner for her three kids.

“So yeah, the Dollar Tree meals lady is a wholesome creator, and I want her to know that her videos do help people because I saw a real-life example of it,” Cooks said on TikTok.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time Dollar Tree Dinners has made her money stretch while shopping for holiday meals. For Thanksgiving in 2023, she made a completely different menu for the same price. Viewers were just as happy to see that someone on the internet was normalizing budget-friendly meals.