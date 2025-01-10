Doctor issues warning against viral “mukbang in the car” TikTok trend

A doctor has issued a warning against the viral trend of doing a mukbang inside of your car because crumbs and spills could “harbor bacteria.”

Among the millions of viral fads across TikTok is the “mukbang in the car” trend, where foodies head to the driver’s seat of their car to record themselves eating massive meals.

TikToker Queen Beast has amassed over a million followers posting mukbang videos on the app, with many of them taking place inside her car.

Article continues after ad

The trend gets tens of millions of views each month, but a doctor is now speaking out about the safety of eating or storing food in your vehicle.

Doctors warn against recording mukbangs in your car

As told to Indy100, Dr Singh, a health expert at WINIT Clinic, warned about the possibilities of salmonella poisoning.

“Eating or storing food in a car can often result in spills and crumbs, which may harbor bacteria, mold, or attract pests if not cleaned thoroughly. This can create an unsanitary environment, not only for eating in, but also for maintaining good health and hygiene,” he said, adding that crumbs may lead to an increase of bacteria growth that can result in “many health implications.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“There are some bacteria, such as Salmonella and Listeria, whose ideal temperature of growth falls in the 40°F-140°F range typically found in a normal enclosed automobile.

“This increases the risk of foodborne illnesses. Drivers should always make it a point to eat their meals in a controlled environment where they can better appreciate their food and maintain proper storage conditions for leftovers or snacks.”

This isn’t the first time doctors have spoken out against viral social media trends. Back in August, one warned netizens about the candied grapes trend after seeing an increase in children being burned by the melted candy used to coat the fruit.