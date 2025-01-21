Doctor warns about TikTok “withdrawal symptoms” if app gets banned

Multiple doctors warned TikTokers that the app’s potential ban could cause “withdrawal symptoms” for scrolling-addicted users.

Though TikTok was made available in the US the day after going dark on Saturday, January 18, some netizens still fear the app getting banned indefinitely.

In fact, quite a few are wary of another ban, as the platform is used by 1.6B monthly active users, making it the fifth most-popular social media platform.

Not only does TikTok serve as an outlet for individuals to connect with others thanks to its many trends and interactivity, it also provides its users with the possibility of creating lucrative careers.

TikTok has helped everyday people like Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and Keith Lee turn into million-dollar moguls. It’s provided a place for rising influencers to bring awareness to their brands, and most notably, the platform has created one of the world’s biggest digital ‘town squares’ to share information and socialize.

Though TikTok has its pros, an expert warned that the obsessive scrolling that inevitably happens might affect users if the app does eventually become banned.

Experts explain how TikTok ban could leave users feeling irritable

Dr. Anna Lembke, Stanford psychiatrist, told The New York Post that if SCOTUS gets rid of TikTok in the US, users should expect “withdrawal symptoms.”

“The universal symptoms of withdrawal from any addictive substance are extreme anxiety, irritability, insomnia, depression and cravings – and people who are addicted to TikTok, if they stop using it abruptly, may experience any or all of these symptoms,” Lembke said.

Lembke, who specializes in addiction medicine, also warned TikTokers of sudden mood swings, panic attacks, and feeling an extreme sense of negativity.

Dr. Victoria Dunkley, child psychiatrist, also weighed in on how the lack of dopamine from less input could make former TikTokers feel exhausted.

“TikTok is really a stimulation addiction, so to not have that constant dopamine input people get from scrolling, they may feel listless like they don’t know what to do with themselves, and they could physically feel tired like they’re crashing from that lack of stimulation input,” said Dunkley.

However, Dunkley noted that after two weeks, withdrawal symptoms should reside as dopamine receptors in the brain “re-sensitize.”

Though TikTok was reinstated by POTUS on January 20, users have roughly 75 more days until a decision about its banishment is made. Until then, TikTokers will be able to enjoy their daily scrolling without having to experience potential withdrawal symptoms.