Dixie D’Amelio’s ex Griffin Johnson claims she used their breakup to date Noah Beck

Three years after their breakup, Dixie D’Amelio’s ex, Griffin Johnson, alleged that she used a break in their relationship to get closer to Noah Beck.

TikToker Dixie D’Amelio launched her first public relationship in 2020 with content creator Griffin Johnson.

The former couple were speculated to have dated between February and August of that year. Griffin even shared a video on YouTube in July 2020 where he asked Dixie to be his girlfriend.

However, a month later, Dixie announced that they had broken up. It was then revealed that Griffin allegedly cheated on her with multiple women. Shortly after, she moved on to TikToker Noah Beck and dated him until November 2022.

Now, four years later, Griffin claimed that Dixie used a break in their relationship to get closer to his friend and her now ex-boyfriend, Noah Beck.

He also said he was sick of hearing Dixie’s fans blame him for their breakup long after their relationship ended.

“I Snapchatted one girl when we were on a freaking break. I was wrong. It wasn’t even in person,” he said. “It was a Snapchat that got leaked by the girl I was dating because she was trying to date another guy [Noah Beck].

“It was like three years ago! And you guys are still on my a**,” he added.

Fans of the TikTok trio posted their opinions on a repost of the live. While many agreed that Griffin should put the drama to rest, others supported his defense of himself years later.

“Yes and? Made her look like a fool so she said checkmate. This is so played out… pack it up already Griffin,” commented one.

“Dixie nor Noah gives af. Why is this even still being talked about?” asked another.

“People still bringing up three-year-old drama and spamming him about it is miserable, and people saying he’s looking for attention is just as miserable,” a third quipped.

While Dixie might have a history with Griffin, she hasn’t yet responded to his livestream claims. She is, however, currently dating Anaheim Ducks NHL player Trevor Zegras.