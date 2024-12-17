Did the Kardashians buy TikTok? Viral rumor explained

A viral rumor about the Kardashian family buying TikTok to prevent the US from banning the app has sparked debate across social media – but is it real?

On January 19, 2025, TikTok could potentially be banned in the US. However, the social media platform would be eligible to stay up and running if ByteDance, its operative company, sells it to another owner.

As time continues to dwindle to the date of the ban, TikTok users are at a loss without knowing if there is a deal in place for the platform to stay legal.

Rumors of potential buyers have even begun to go viral, with some thinking that Disney bought TikTok for $100 billion. Despite the speculation, this proved to be false, leading to yet another viral rumor that the Kardashian family was buying TikTok.

“The Kardashians just posted everywhere that they’re buying TikTok so that American people could still have TikTok. The Kardashians are planning to buy it on January 1, 2025. ” claimed user ‘nevrcrd.’

“I’m so glad that the Kardashians are buying it, because they’re going to keep it trendy, youthful, and fun,” he added.

TikToker claims North West convinced her mom to buy TikTok

Another TikTok user, ‘urstepdadzdot,’ also claimed that North West had convinced her mom, Kim Kardashian, to buy the platform.

“North West wanted TikTok to stay so bad that she convinced her mom to buy TikTok,” he alleged. “I hope this sh*t is true.”

Many TikTokers who have heard the viral rumor are voicing their opinions, alluding to the fact that the Kardashian family never actually posted about buying the platform.

“Do the Kardashians know this?” joked one.

“This proves y’all believe anything,” added another.

Kardashian family has not confirmed buying TikTok

Though some social media users would like to see someone, anyone, buy TikTok, the Kardashians have not bought the platform to prevent a ban, nor have they said they planned to buy it in January.

The viral rumor began circulating the internet from one post that turned into several more, which ended up reaching millions of curious viewers.

At this time of writing, TikTok still needs to be purchased by a non-Chinese owner in order to continue running in the US.