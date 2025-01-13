Did Bo Burnham return to TikTok? Cryptic videos leave fans confused

A new account on TikTok claiming to be Bo Burnham has surfaced, but many are questioning whether or not the comedian is behind the account.

The popular stand-up comedian and musician took over the internet back in 2021 with his Netflix special, Inside, to widespread acclaim.

After promoting the special, however, Burnham stepped away from performing and even left the internet for months before posting outtakes from the show on its first anniversary.

He’s been offline since then, but a new TikTok account with a series of cryptic videos has left fans excited and confused.

Article continues after ad

Did Bo Burnham return to TikTok?

The new TikTok account, DestroyArasaka, appeared on January 10 and posted a video featuring Burnham. It quickly went viral, amassing over 2.8 million views before his next video was uploaded.

Its account bio says: “Stay, outside. 6 days remain. – @pleasestayoutside on YouTube.”

Fans immediately became excited about the comedian’s potential return, sharing their thoughts across the comments on each video.

Article continues after ad

“Bo Burnham we need you now more than ever,” one user commented.

Another said: “Good to see you again man… It’s been a while for sure.”

Article continues after ad

Others, however, pointed out that several of the videos are just clips from his last comedy special, Inside.

“Real ones know this is a clip from the Inside special,” one user commented, while many others mentioned that they believe the page is a fan account.

If you look at the account’s video reposts and scroll a few times, you’ll see that the account shared dozens of Cyberpunk 2077 videos throughout 2024.

This, paired with the username referencing the Arasaka mega-corporation from the game, has fans convinced that the account was a CP2077 fan page that decided to change its content to focus on the comedian.

Article continues after ad

Could the account be Bo Burnham?

It’s always possible that the account could be Bo Burnham working up hype to announce his next special, but it’s unconfirmed at the time of writing.

Article continues after ad

The last three videos on the account spell “Out” which has left fans certain that it’s going to spell “Outside,” the rumored name of his new comedy special.

We’ll have to wait to see if Bo responds to the cryptic posts on any of his verified accounts, or if he appears on the viral one with new content.

Article continues after ad

This comes just days before TikTok may get banned from the United States, unless the Supreme Court issues a ruling that postpones the bill from taking effect on January 19.