‘Demure’ TikToker might have an answer to trademark drama 

Jools Lebron might have an answer to the drama she faced after someone else filed to trademark her viral “demure” phrase.

TikToker Jools Lebron was devastated to learn that another person had trademarked the phrase “very demure, very mindful.”

Jools felt she deserved recognition as the one behind the word’s popularization. But, when a man named Jefferson Bates beat her to the punch, she was left defeated.

In a deleted TikTok from August 24, Jools addressed the trademark fiasco, saying she didn’t have the “resources” to get it done as quickly as she hoped.

However, on August 27, the TikToker shared an enthusiastic update with her 2.1M followers, saying that she had a solution for the drama.

“Divas, I have the trademark for it. I feel like I have to say something. We got it handled, and I’m gonna leave it at that,” she said. “Momma got a team now,” she added as she erupted into laughter.

“It’s getting handled; keep an eye out,” she concluded after thanking her fans for all the support while she processed how to handle her viral fame.

Though many social media users have recreated Jools’ demure TikTok from earlier this August, she’s ultimately the one who made the term blow up.

The word “demure,” which means “affectedly modest, reserved, or serious,” has gone so viral that celebrities like Kim Kardashian use it in their everyday vocabulary. Jools has even been invited to multiple social events since her catchy phrase took the internet by storm.

After she shared her trademark update, the TikToker’s comments were flooded with support, with many celebrities and brands saying how happy they were for her.

“Yes, yes, yes. I was about to retain my lawyers for u,” wrote ‘Cancelled’ podcast host Tana Mongeau.

“It’s what YOU deserve, diva. Congrats, boo,” said the Fashion Nova Curve brand.

“As it could be. Love this for you mamas,” added NYX Professional Cosmetics.

Though Jools is new to the influencer realm, she isn’t the only person to become so popular that they had to trademark what made them go viral.

After Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch encountered others who wanted to sell merchandise containing the phrases “spit on that thang” and “Hawk Tuah,” she hired a team to ensure the legal aspects of her fame were also ‘handled.’