‘Demure’ TikToker Jools Lebron reveals she can afford gender transition thanks to viral trend

TikToker Jools Lebron, who made the term ‘demure’ go super viral, says she can now pay for her gender transition as a direct result of her going viral on the platform.

Content creator Jools (joolieannie), a transgender woman, began gaining viral attention on TikTok in August 2024 for her satirical commentary on how people should act in public.

In a video with over 32 million views, she explained how “demure” she was about her appearance, advising that you should always dress and accessorize for work as you would for an interview.

Article continues after ad

“You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure, very mindful,” she said in the clip. “I don’t come to work with a green-cut crease. I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much. I’m very mindful while I’m at work.”

The terms “demure” and “mindful” have since dominated social media, with people sharing their “very demure” and “very mindful” activities.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In response, Jools posted a video on August 14 discussing how this viral trend has positively impacted her life and encouraging others to create their own videos.

“Maybe you should make the videos, because one day, I was playing cashier and making videos on my break, and now I’m flying across countries to host events, and I’m gonna be able to finance the rest of my transition,” she revealed.

The video has garnered over 2.3 million views, with an outpouring of love and support for Jools in the comments section. “So happy for you,” makeup artist and content creator James Charles wrote.

Article continues after ad

“See how she encourages other towards success? Very mindful, very demure, very community minded,” another user said. “Hope your transition goes smoothly and very demure,” a third commented.

“This is extremely mindful. This is EXTREMELY demure. This is extremely earned and deserved. Good things come to good people,” someone else added.