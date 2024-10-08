Dean Withers accused of running university “scam” similar to Andrew Tate

TikToker Dean Withers has come under fire after people found out he’d started an online university course where he claimed to teach people how to get rich, as critics are calling it a scam.

On October 7, a video from 2022 went viral on X with over 1 million views, showing Dean Withers, who currently has almost one million followers on TikTok, talking about his online university called “E-Rich Lifestyle”.

He said: “While you guys are at home sitting on your a**es, I just took a private jet out to LA with $1 million in this rental passenger seat in a Coach duffel bag, a couple grand in the lap. I’m about to go drop it in Louis Vuitton. Living my dream life, what are you doing? Nothing.”

He then started to urge the viers to “learn and grow from their ridicule” after the video was thumbed down within a few minutes of being posted, before talking about his online university.

Withers said he’d teach people about influencer management, advanced cryptocurrency trading, and how to make money online so people could start living the same life as him.

As the video went viral, it led to people digging into the TikToker’s attempt at teaching, and they quickly called it out for being a “scam”.

Withers claimed he would provide knowledge on crypto, finance, and online revenue to help his students become rich. The online university took place on TikTok and Telegram, where he had a private channel with 244 subscribers.

In the promotion for the course, he claimed the program would have coaches, mentors, and a high-level structure rivaling the successful Hustler’s University. He also sold an exclusive e-book for $250 each, after he claimed he spent upwards of “$8,750” on “R&D” to create it.

He has since revealed it was a fake marketing ploy. He revealed: “I still technically do I guess, it’s just front end and back end web dev and CMS lessons for e-commerce websites. The Andrew [Tate] sh*t was just a failed marketing ploy I used for a few months.”

Viewers are now calling out Withers on this ploy, claiming it’s a scam.

“‘Your ego is the problem’ is hilarious” one person wrote in response to the video, while another X user said: “This is f**king insane lmao”.

This isn’t the only “scam” story going around social media, as Pokimane recently revealed how she got “scammed” by a celebrity stylist and salon.