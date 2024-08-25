Dance crew disturbed as men come “dangerously close” during street performance

A dance crew took to TikTok to share the moment their street performance was interrupted by men mocking them.

Bubble Tea Pandas, a K-pop dance cover group from Germany, went viral on TikTok after posting footage of a random man disrupting them while they were performing on the streets.

In the 7-second clip, which has amassed over 7.5 million views, group member Mai Linhii shared their dance cover of ‘Touch’ by KATSEYE, performed in a public square in their country.

“Public dance is all fun until some guys came dangerously close to us,” she wrote over the video, which showed a man standing very closely behind one of the dancers and trying to copy their moves.

Fortunately, the group’s camerawoman came to the rescue by swooping in and pushing him away. “Our camerawoman Ayumi protected us in the end,” Mai captioned the post.

Many TikTok users took to the comments to praise Ayumi for stepping in as soon as she noticed the unwelcome visitor. “The attitude?! The POWER?! I love her omg,” one person wrote.

“Her aura points are 10000x she did not look scared period,” another said, while a third added, “See how she handled it? very demure, very mindful.”

Others criticized the men’s behavior, with one viewer writing, “I don’t understand why people can’t just let others be. Just because you see someone taking a photo or even dancing in public that doesn’t give you the right to just include yourself in what they’re doing.”

Mai later revealed in the comments that she was scared because the men were “really drunk” and taunting the dancers. However, she noted that the strangers “luckily left” after their camerawoman intervened.

This isn’t the first time a street performance has been rudely interrupted; previously, a TikTok busker went viral for shutting down a man who accused her of lip-syncing.