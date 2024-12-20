Couple’s lie about being married for room upgrade leads to embarrassing moment

A couple lied about being on their honeymoon so they’d receive upgrades during their vacation, but it instantly backfired during an embarrassing moment.

Ricky Liu and his boyfriend Thomas were vacationing on a cruise in Vietnam when they thought of a sneaky “old school trick” to get a free room upgrade.

When they arrived, they told employees on the ship that they were celebrating their honeymoon, despite not being married.

They were instantly upgraded to a honeymoon suite for free, thinking that would be it. However, during a night out in one of the ship’s restaurants, they were accidentally put on blast by the employees.

Not only was their table pre-decorated with rose petals, but the servers also placed a sign on their table wishing them a “happy honeymoon.”

They were then served decadent cocktails, which drew even more attention from those dining in the restaurant. Not to mention, the Whitney Houston love ballad that the staff began to play for them.

Liu even said that the couple sitting next to them was actually celebrating their wedding, leading him to slightly feel bad about getting all of the attention.

TikToker says he’d pull fake honeymoon trick again for upgrades

In his viral TikTok about the ordeal, Liu noted that although he and his boyfriend were embarrassed, they’d definitely tell the same lie again in hopes of getting upgraded.

“Would I do this again? Abso-f*cking-lutely, yes,” Liu said.

The TikToker also joked about the cruise ship staff potentially knowing that he lied about being on his honeymoon. Though unlikely, he said the amount of perks he and his boyfriend received seemed a bit fishy, and that perhaps, the staff was trying to make them feel “the full weight of [the] guilt.”

Viewers found Liu’s trick funny and harmless, saying that they would likely get married anyway, so it was technically not a lie.

Fortunately for the couple, they seemed to have gotten away with their ploy to be upgraded for free.