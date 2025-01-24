Couple’s gender reveal ends in disaster as dry ice chokes guests

A couple’s decision to use dry ice for their gender reveal is going viral for all the wrong reasons after guests were rushed outside when they started choking.

Gender reveal parties have been getting quite elaborate over the years as couples try to up the ante by turning them into grandiose spectacles, with the results often backfiring.

The latest incident to go viral on social media happened to TikToker Amy Hamer and her husband as they invited friends and family over to announce the gender of their unborn child – and decided to use dry ice.

Article continues after ad

Dry ice can be quite dangerous. According to the New York Department of Health, when it melts, it turns into carbon dioxide gas. In small spaces, the gas can build up, causing people to suffocate and even die.

For this now TikTok-famous couple, they learned that the hard way.

Gender reveal party turns deadly with dry ice

In Amy’s viral TikTok, which has been viewed over 5M times since being uploaded in late January, the couple and their family were indoors when they unleashed the fog into their house.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This ended up being a big mistake. As the upcoming mom advised in her caption: “This is your sign to NOT do a dry ice gender reveal in your gorgeous home.”

As the couple stood by, the ice turned pink, signaling that they were having a girl. The crowd’s cheers soon turned to coughs, however, as Amy began to gasp for air.

“Oh sh*t! Oh no!” a panicked guest swore as the pink fog filled the room as invitees used whatever was available to get the haze out of an open door.

Article continues after ad

However, their efforts proved futile and soon, everyone exited the building, noting how the home was still filled with the pink smoke.

In the video description, Hamer wrote, “read the instructions,” suggesting that she and her husband didn’t understand the dangers of dry ice when they decided to try this gender reveal.

This isn’t the first viral gender reveal to spark concern. In 2023, a pilot flew over a couple leaving a smoke trail to reveal the gender of their child, but ended up crashing his plane and dying.

Article continues after ad