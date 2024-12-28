Couple saves $10K renovating their kitchen using TikTok videos

An English couple revealed that they saved over $10,000 on kitchen renovation, after watching DIY videos on TikTok.

Amber Morris and her husband, Dan, moved into their recently purchased four-bedroom home in Cottingham, East Yorkshire, in July. Built in 2002, the property needed “a refresh,” and the couple decided to begin by brightening and modernizing the kitchen.

However, after receiving a $11,000 quote from contractors to renovate their kitchen, they decided to tackle the project themselves.

Dan, a systems engineer, and Amber, a social media manager, opted for a budget-friendly alternative by purchasing $50 vinyl wraps for their countertops instead of replacing them entirely.

The couple transformed the space themselves, using a $50 spray gun purchased on Amazon to repaint everything and personally installing a new sink, tap, and extractor fan.

By mixing a custom paint shade at B&Q inspired by a Farrow & Ball color they liked, they saved $105. The entire kitchen renovation cost just $713, resulting in a stunning makeover with a bright and airy new look.

Amber said: “We knew we wanted to make the kitchen brighter because it was quite dark. But $11K was silly money to pay for it — so we decided to do it ourselves even though we’re desk job people, not DIY people.”

Amber Morris / SWNS Amber and Dan’s kitchen before and after their renovation

To prepare, they turned to TikTok tutorials and sought advice from their parents to learn the basics. “Before this, the most we had ever done was painted a wall,” Amber explained. “We worked out what we needed to buy to do it ourselves and crossed our fingers it would come together.”

The pair kicked off their mid-July renovation project by dedicating a weekend to painting the walls and using a spray gun to repaint the cupboards. They spent $375 on a sink and taps to achieve a specific style but opted to install them themselves to save on costs.

The end result was a beautifully transformed, lighter and brighter kitchen space for the couple and their dog, Emmy.