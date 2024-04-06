Chipotle customer divides viewers with viral $3 burrito hack

A Chipotle customer has left TikTok viewers divided after sharing a viral hack that lets you spend only about $3 for a burrito.

TikToker Whoizzjordan (whoizzjordan) took to his platform to reveal the viral food hack he uses to get a Chipotle burrito for the cost of a single taco.

“We’re gonna do the $3 taco that you fill up to make a burrito,” Jordan began in his video. “I know I got a lot of comments saying ‘it’s all cap,’ but I’m gonna make sure you know that it’s not cap.”

He then approached a Chipotle worker behind the counter. “Could I just get a taco?” Jordan inquired, before asking for the single taco be put in a bowl. “It’s gonna be to-go,” he said, as he placed his order.

Jordan then instructed the worker to put two full scoops of white rice and beans into the taco. “Just a little bit more,” he requested when he was dissatisfied with the quantity of beans.

The Chipotle worker added chicken along with full servings of cheese, corn, and lettuce into the bowl. “Little more, please. Or a lot more,” Jordan said, still not satisfied with the amount of toppings.

Wrapping up the hack, the TikToker went on to request an extra tortilla on the side. The video then cuts to Jordan, showing all the food he got for just $3.88. He revealed that he was going to make a burrito using all the additional toppings he added to his taco, along with the tortilla.

TikTok users had mixed reactions to the trick, with some less than impressed. “Bro begging for more, that’s not a hack that’s sad,” one person commented. “Not worth the embarrassment,” another added, to which Jordan replied, “Saved almost 1k doing this, pretty worth it ngl.”

Others said they tried the hack or wanted to give it a go. “I GOTTA TRY THIS,” one user wrote.

“Just tried it, it works but small portions,” another shared.