Charli D’Amelio suffers injury on stage during ‘& Juliet’ Broadway show

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio sustained a head injury during a performance of the Broadway show & Juliet, leaving fans concerned.

On February 2, Charli D’Amelio, currently making her Broadway debut in ‘& Juliet,’ was struck on the head by a piece of the set that fell during a dance number.

An audience member and fellow TikToker recounted the incident in a viral video, saying, “The thing that covers the stage came down and hit her on the head, and poor girl was knocked out.”

The show came to a halt as cast and crew assessed the situation, ensuring Charli was okay to continue. “They paused the show for about five minutes and then she was back on and dancing,” the attendee explained. “She had a mark on her head and everything.”

Fans quickly took to the comments to express their concern. One wrote, “Omg I hope she’s okay,” while another added, “Poor Charli she is phenomenal in this show.” A third said, “WDYM SHE GOT KNOCKED OUT?”

Charli D’Amelio is doing fine after injury

Although Charli hasn’t publicly addressed the incident, a source confirmed to Page Six that the TikTok star took all necessary precautions, including being checked out by a medic. She has since returned to the stage and is reportedly doing fine.

Charli has been portraying Charmian in the jukebox musical since October 2024. & Juliet, which originally opened in 2019, is a pop-music-infused reimagining of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet that explores what might have happened if Juliet had survived.

Known for her dance skills, Charli rose to fame as one of TikTok’s most-followed creators, and has also competed in and won Seasons 31 of Dancing With the Stars.

Beyond social media, the content creator starred in the Hulu reality series The D’Amelio Show, alongside her family, including her equally famous sister, Dixie D’Amelio.