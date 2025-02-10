Charli D’Amelio mortified after suffering wardrobe malfunction during Broadway show

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio opened up about a wardrobe malfunction she experienced during her performance in the Broadway show ‘& Juliet.‘

Charli D’Amelio, who made her Broadway debut in ‘& Juliet’ in October 2024, shared an “embarrassing” onstage mishap from a Saturday night performance.

In a viral TikTok clip responding to a fan’s question about whether she’d ever had a wardrobe malfunction, the 20-year-old admitted, “I would like to say no, but unfortunately that’s not the truth.”

She explained that during the song ‘Blow,’ she was wearing a pair of white pants when disaster struck. “I’m dancing, I’m dancing, I’m dancing… I go down, boom—pants split in half,” she recalled, adding in disbelief, “Oh my god!”

“What underwear was I wearing that day?” the content creator asked herself, then answered by singing, “Bright red underwear!”

“I am mortified, but the show must go on,” Charli confessed. The TikTok star shared that she “literally walked backwards, like, a** to the audience” as she made her way offstage, where she quickly turned to the wardrobe team for assistance. “I’m like, ‘Um, no big deal, but my pants just split,'” she said.

Someone tried to pin her pants back together, but the pin broke when Charli attempted a squat, forcing her to change into a completely new pair.

While the rest of the dancers were dressed in white and gold pants, the TikToker was left with bright orange ones.

“Yeah. But you live, and you get through it. It’s what you do. I don’t know. So embarrassing! And I literally said to myself before the show started, ‘Oh I should probably change but, nah it’s fine, nobody’s gonna see ’em.’ I was wrong,” she concluded.

This wardrobe malfunction comes not long after another incident during her Broadway debut in & Juliet, when Charli sustained a minor head injury on stage.