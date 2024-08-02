Charli D’Amelio & Addison Rae Hype House bus found abandoned on side of road

The TikTok-famous Hype House school bus has resurfaced after several years thanks to paparazzi discovering the vehicle abandoned and vandalized on the side of the road.

The Hype House was once one of the most famous influencer groups on TikTok, comprised of famous names like Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and more.

However, the group quietly disappeared sometime in 2022 after most of its star members had long since made their exit… but now, it’s finding itself back in the conversation thanks to an unexpected discovery.

On August 1, 2024, paparazzi from The Hollywood Fix came across the Hype House’s customized school bus left abandoned on the side of the road in Los Angeles, California.

The vehicle, which still features artwork of its former members on the hood, has been apparently vandalized, with most of its exterior embellishments either painted over or sufficiently faded from sitting out in the hot sun.

The bus was first unveiled in 2020, complete with a TV and game console for Hype House members to use during their travels. It was a prime location to film content on the go — but now, it’s just a shell of its former self.

The Hype House has gone through several iterations since its heyday before the global health crisis. From its infamous beef with the Sway House to getting served with lawsuits from creator Daisy Keech and their own landlord, the Hype House still exists in some form… but the original house has since been put on the market.

The Hype House’s founder, Thomas Petrou, is also making moves, putting his own home up for sale as told in an Instagram post on August 1.

“I can’t believe this was the first home I ever bought, I’m beyond grateful for everyone who’s supported me over the past few years and I’m excited for my next chapter,” he wrote.

The Hype House enjoyed quite a bit of fame during its time in the limelight, however, even scoring a reality show on Netflix in 2021.

Now, other content houses are taking over social media, such as the AMP house with Kai Cenat and other members of the famous streaming group. They’ve since been kicked out of their digs as of July 2024, and Kai is now forced to stream in the back of a U-Haul truck.