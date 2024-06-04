Business owner pleads for help after sudden TikTok Shop closure costs him $10k

A business owner on TikTok is calling for help after his TikTok Shop was suddenly closed and customers refunded despite having already shipped out product.

Over the last few months, TikToker Parker Jones has been preparing to launch Moxy Performance, his new line of car-cleaning chemicals.

Jones, alongside fellow creator Foster Mills, finally launched the product on June 3, 2024, and offered a handful of items to purchase straight through the TikTok shop.

Shortly after launch, Foster posted a video on his account showing the setup they created to quickly get products shipped out to their new customers.

Just a day later, Parker uploaded a video calling for help. The Moxy Performance TikTok Shop was suddenly closed and all customers were refunded despite them already shipping out the product.

“Moxy has been completely deleted. Over $10,000 in product sent out for free. This could be the end,” read the video.

“This really sucks. We just lost over $10K at the snap of a finger. We had the team there ready, packing your orders and sent out over 300 of them already,” he said. “Just a minute ago, my phone dings, and it says our shop has been closed and every single person has been refunded. Claims it’s due to unusual activity and not sending out orders.

“We launched 18 hours ago and have already sent out over 300 orders. That is all now free. Everyone will recieve their order and their money back and we’re paying for it out of our pocket.”

At the time of writing, Moxy’s TikTok Shop no longer appears on either the company page or Parker’s own channel. According to the website, Moxy’s products range from $17 to $19 a bottle. Assuming most customers ordered two bottles, that’s around $11,400 with 300 orders.

We’ve reached out to TikTok for a comment on the situation, and will update this article if they respond.