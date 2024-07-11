Brooke Schofield slams “opportunistic” Zach Sang for exposing her relationship with Clinton Kane

Brooke Schofield didn’t hold back on Tana Mongeau’s podcast when she was asked about her former friend and fellow podcaster, Zach Sang.

Brooke, who went viral in June for exposing her ex-boyfriend and pop artist Clinton Kane for allegedly lying, cheating, and manipulating her, told Tana that Zach was a “clout chaser” and “opportunistic.”

Though they were once good friends, in April 2023, Zach and Tana spoke about Brooke’s rocky relationship with Clinton during a podcast episode.

Zach wouldn’t have had any intel to talk about at the time, had Brooke not filled him in on how Clinton was treating her. However, he went ahead and exposed their truths anyway.

Now that Brooke has gone completely viral after gaining over 100M views for her 13-park TikTok series where she talked about her relationship with Clinton, Zach is back and trying to be a part of the unraveling drama.

He reposted clips on TikTok of the podcast episode with Tana from 2023, seemingly trying to remind listeners that he was an essential part of it all.

Brooke told Tana that she was disappointed in the fact that Zach “could not resist the urge as a journalist” to reveal the story, adding that it put her in a really dark place back then.

She said that her healing process was “pushed back” at the time because she had to worry about how Clinton was doing after Zach exposed him for cheating on her and supposedly lying about the death of his mother.

Despite Brooke entering the “darkest, most horrible” time of her life due to Zach exposing her and Clinton in 2023, Zach is currently attempting to create a docuseries about the former couple’s story.

She and Tana ended their podcast episode by agreeing that Zach was widely known in LA for his obsession with ‘clout chasing.’ And, with his re-posts of his and Tana’s conversation about Brooke and Clinton, it comes as no surprise that she and Tana are on the same page about him.

