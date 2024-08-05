Brooke Schofield apologizes after “racist” tweets resurface

Influencer and ‘Cancelled’ podcast co-host Brooke Schofield took to TikTok to apologize after “racist” tweets she made as a teen resurfaced.

On August 3, a series of Brooke’s old tweets went viral with over 10 million views after they were shared on X/formerly Twitter by Pop Crave.

They wrote: “Brooke Schofield is under fire after fans discover a series of racist and insensitive posts from 2012-2015. One of the posts includes her, at 16 years old, defending George Zimmerman for killing Trayvon Martin.”

The ‘Cancelled’ co-host took to her TikTok where she confirmed the racist tweets were “not fake.” The video was in response to a fan who wrote: “People are allowed to be hurt by her words, especially those it was targeted at. It’s not a non-POC’s place to forgive her and defend her ‘growth.’ People can be hurt.”

Brooke started her video by saying: “You have probably seen the tweets that have been floating around. They are not fake. Those are real things that I said. I want to acknowledge that I feel the same way about them that you do. I think they are so disturbing. They’re wrong. They’re horrible and they’re disgusting.”

The 27-year-old influencer continued by stating she appreciated the people who have defended her saying it was a long time ago or she’s grown. But Brooke added that while appreciated, “it still doesn’t matter” since the tweets were “horrible.”

She specifically highlighted the tweets about Trayvon Martin and George Zimmerman by providing context into her background and dispelling the idea she’s a “white nepo baby,” as some people have called her online. While she was speaking, she said she’s trying not to be so emotional so “it doesn’t seem like a sympathy thing.”

She went on to explain that her parents were addicts, leading to her grandparents adopting her when she was 10, and she claimed their views ended up influencing her. She added: “There are people in my life, who I might’ve looked up to forever, who I do not agree with.

Brooke Schofield/Instagram Brooke co-hosts the Cancelled podcast alongside Tana Mongeau

“I’m very very sorry to anyone who is hurt by the tweets because, obviously they are very hurtful. Sometimes you have these people that you put on a pedestal and you think everyone older than you is smarter than you and knows everything and they do not.”

The YouTuber shared how it took until college for her to “shift” her way of thinking. She then apologized for the “hurtful’ tweets and for not saying anything sooner. She said she thought based on messages she received from people hurt from the tweets, it’d cause more people to get hurt by bringing attention them.

“Obviously I know there are some people who are not going to care for me anymore and I understand that. I need you to know this is not how I think and that is not what I believe,” Brooke said.

“I am 27 years old now and I’ve had so much time to learn and grow and formulate my own opinions and they are nothing like they were when I was 17, 18 years old.” she concluded.

Boys Lie/Instagram Boys Lie took to their Instagram Story to announce they were cancelling their collab with Brooke.

Brooke was due to release a new collab with he clothing brand BoysLie a few days before the tweets were revealed, but the brand issued a statement on ther Instagram story about their plan moving forward with her.

They explained they “understand the severity and urgency behind addressing the concerns around our latest collaboration.” T Mobile has also withdrawn its paid partnership with Brooke.