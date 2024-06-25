Bride is “catfished” by botanical wedding venue after plants are hidden

A newlywed bride has gone viral after sharing how her botanical venue “catfished” her by covering their plants in netting on the big day.

Micaela, who goes by ‘mhopee‘ on TikTok, took to the social media platform to share the “curveball” she was thrown the day before her wedding.

Having hired a botanical garden for the venue, Micaela and her soon-to-be husband discovered something bizarre during their rehearsal dinner – the plants where the ceremony was to take place had been covered in white netting.

First assuming it to be a temporary protective measure, Micaela was stunned after learning from her wedding coordinator that the netting would remain throughout the following day as the plants needed to “adjust to their new home.”

Despite asking if the netting could be removed for “30 minutes” during her ceremony or even just the cocktail hour, Micaela and her husband were told there was nothing the venue could do.

“Catfished by my venue with no apology,” Micaela captioned on TikTok, showing off photos of how the gardens had been advertised to her, versus her actual wedding photos on the day.

Sure enough, behind the glowing bride and groom were a series of plants draped in white, with viewers stating the wrapped-up greenery was “giving crime scene.”

In a story-time TikTok, Micaela shared details about the event, revealing how she was initially “devastated” and had stayed up until 11 PM the night before attempting to work something out with her coordinator.

“I will say that my ceremony ended up being beautiful. It wasn’t what I had dreamed of… but I will say, the day ended up being beautiful, the reception space was beautiful,” Micaela concluded, though she added that her wedding coordinator “hated” her.

Viewers were stunned by the story, with one person pointing out, “People get married at a botanical garden FOR THE PLANTS.”

“The SECOND they decided to put up nets they should have called every bride that was having a wedding to come up with [a] new game plan or REFUND,” another commented, dubbing the situation “insane”.