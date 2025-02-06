BrewDog boss and influencer partner mocked for “quarterly relationship reviews”

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo were told their relationship was “absolutely tragic” after revealing they have quarterly reviews to discuss the pros and cons of their love.

James Watt, co-founder of the beer company BrewDog, and his influencer fiancée Georgia Toffolo were mocked on the internet for revealing they have “quarterly relationship reviews.”

“My fiancé and I do a quarterly review of our relationship — we think it’s really normal,” Toffolo said in a TikTok video.

“The first thing is, we tell each other what we love about each other, simple. Number two, we talk about the things we love about our relationship. Number three, this is the savage one, we talk about things that maybe, we could do better, or feedback that we would like to give.”

Toffolo went on to say that the reviews she and Watt have three times a year are monumental in nipping the little things in the bud before they impact their relationship negatively.

The influencer said that after they have their discussions, they both have a better appreciation of what the other values. “Highly recommend for all relationships,” she added.

Internet users call Toffolo and Watt’s relationship a “business transaction”

Despite how helpful their relationship reviews are to them, internet users just can’t get behind the concept.

“Do you communicate through email as well?” one TikToker joked.

“It’s not a business transaction,” wrote another.

“Most healthy relationships have consistent communication on these points and don’t save it up for a formal chat every 3 months,” a third said.

Instagram: brewdogjames Toffolo and Watt met on a blind date in 2023.

The couple initially went viral in January when they spoke about “work-life balance.” Watt, who stepped down from running BrewDog in May 2024, said, if you love what you do, there’s nothing to be balanced out.

“I think the whole concept of work-life balance was invented by people who hate the work that they do. If you love what you do, you don’t need work-life balance, you need work-life integration,” Watt said in an Instagram post.

While netizens seem to think their relationship is “tragic,” Toffolo and Watt have been together since the summer of 2023 when a friend set them up on a blind date.